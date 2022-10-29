NMC takes action against 192 litterbugs, recovers Rs 1.03 lakh fine

Nagpur: The Nuisance Detection Squad (NDS) of Nagpur Municipal Corporation initiated stricter action against those who litter, throw garbage, spit, use plastic bags less than 50 microns in public places. On Friday, the NDS registered 192 cases and collected a fine of Rs 1,03,600.

Advertisement

In order to keep the Nagpur clean, punitive action has been initiated against the citizens who throw garbage, spit, pollute, litter, use plastic bags and shopkeepers on the streets and pavements. NDS personnel registered 2 cases and collected a fine of Rs 800. All were fined Rs 400 each. A fine of Rs 2500 has been recovered and 5 cases have been registered against those who defecate in public places such as roads, footpaths, open spaces, etc. 44 cases were registered under handcarts, stalls, pantheles, hawkers, small vegetable vendors for unsanitary conditions (Rs. 400 fine) and recovered a fine of Rs 17,600. Rs 3800 fine was recovered by registering 38 cases under any person throwing garbage in public places like road, footpath, open spaces (Rs. 100 fine each). A fine of Rs 3600 was collected under 9 cases of shopkeepers throwing waste in public places (Rs. 400 fine each). A fine of Rs.1000 was recovered under 1 case (fine of Rs. 1000 each) from organizations like educational institutes, coaching classes for throwing garbage in public places.

A fine of Rs 12000 was collected in 6 cases under which malls, restaurants, lodgings, boarding hotels, cinema halls, wedding halls,caterers service providers etc. littered on roads, footpaths, open spaces (Rs. 2000/- fine). A fine of Rs 15,500 was recovered in 11 cases of trespassing by constructing pavilions, arches, stages etc. on road or for personal works.A fine of Rs.1000 was imposed in 1 case of untidy premises by washing vehicles/animals on roads, footpaths, open spaces (Rs. 1000/- fine). Apart from this, cases were registered against 46 other persons and a fine of Rs.9200 was recovered. A fine of Rs 27000 was recovered from the organizations in 27 cases. Action was also taken against marriage halls and lawns and a fine of Rs.10000 was recovered in 2 cases.

Under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Radhakrishnan B, Veersen Tambe, Sanjay Khandare, Dharmaraj Katre, Pawan Dongre, Narahari Veer, Natthu Khandekar, Sushil Tupte, Premadas Tarwatkar, Sudhir Sudke, Sanjay Sonone, Narendra Turkar and NDS teams of different zones put efforts in these actions.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement