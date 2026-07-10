Published On : Fri, Jul 10th, 2026
By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Major General Varun Malhotra Assumes Command of HQ Uttar Maharashtra & Gujarat Sub Area

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Major General Varun Malhotra, assumed the command of Headquarter Uttar Maharashtra and Gujarat Sub Area on 10 Jul 2026. He was commissioned in the Corps of Engineer (Bengal Sappers) in 1994 and has an illustrious career spanning 32 years in Indian Army. He has an extensive experience of operation, administrative management, communication and logistic planning.

The General Officer has held varied command, instructional and staff appointments at field formations. He has also tenanted instructional appointment at Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Tamil Nadu).

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The General Officer took this opportunity to interact with officers and all ranks. He complemented them for their professionalism and exhorted all personnel to maintain the highest standards of operational preparedness while remaining vigilant of emerging security challenges. The Sub Area will be benefitted from his vast experience to be steered towards focused on infrastructure development and operational excellence.

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