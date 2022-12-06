Various organisations observe Mahaparinirvan Din

Nagpur: Various organisations across the city and region observed Mahaparinirvan Din on Tuesday. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s contributions were reminisced by dignitaries from various organisations. Chiefly among them were:

Nationalist Congress Party, Nagpur city Nationalist Congress Party Nagpur city activists paid tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at Samvidhan Chowk Nagpur on Tuesday on the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Day. Reminiscing Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s contributions, his statue was garlanded by City President Duneshwar Pethe.

Advertisement

6 December is Mahaparinirvan Din of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution. Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar passed away on this day on December 6, 1956 at his residence in Delhi.

That is why this day is called ‘Mahaparinirvan Din’. Anil Ahirkar, Sheikh Wasim Lala, Afzal Farooqui, Varsha Shyamkule, Rajabhau Taksande, Mahendra Bhange, Bhaiyalal Thakur, Nutan Rewatkar, Shailendra Tiwari, Sunil Lanjewar, Raja Baig, Dhanraj Fuse, Rekha Kupale, Pramila Tembhekar, Prashant Bunkar, Rajesh Patil, Milind Vachnekar, Ashutosh Belekar, Zakir Sheikh, Wasim Lal, Dhananjay Deshmukh, Rajesh Mate, Kadir Sheikh, Balbudhe Guruji, Sandeep Dorlikar, Archana Vau, Jyoti Lingayat, Hemant Bhotmange, Nandkishor Mate, Arvind Dhengre, Reena Langewar, Bunty Alexander, Rajesh Fule, Kapil Narnaware, Sunita Khatri, Pragyashila Ghate, Sangita Khobragade, Sukeshani Narnaware, Shobha Yewale, Sunita Yerne, Manisha Shinde, Chandrakant Naik, Aslam Ansari, Mukesh Jatav, Sukhdev Chinchkhede, Pastor Sahare, Akash Chimankar and other activists and office bearers were prominently present on the occasion.

“Constitution of India and the Life Journey of Mahamanav” photo exhibition has been put up which tells the history of constitution making and the life of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar through rare photographs. Rahul Pandey, Information Commissioner of the Nagpur bench of the State Information Commission appealed to the citizens and students of the district to visit the exhibition and obtain maximum knowledge about these aspects. On the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Din, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Central Bureau of Communications, Government of India, Regional Office, Nagpur, PIB, Nagpur and Department of Social Justice and Special Assistance, Regional Deputy Commissioner, Government of Maharashtra, Nagpur, Assistant Commissioner’s Office, Nagpur jointly organised a photo exhibition based on the theme “Constitution of India and Life Journey of Mahamanav” organised in the premises of Nyay Bhawan. Pande was speaking as the inaugurating dignitary on the occasion. On the occasion Zilla Parishad President Mukta Kokde, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Soumya Sharma, Social Justice and Special Assistance Department, Caste Verification Committee Chairman Sachin Kalantri of Nagpur Regional Office of Government of Maharashtra, Regional Deputy Commissioner Dr. Siddharth Gaikwad, Deputy Director of PIB, Nagpur Shashin Rai, Hansraj Raut, Additional Chief Executive Officer, Kamalkishore Futane, Assistant Commissioner of Social Justice Department, Sukeshini Telgote, Social Welfare Officer of Zilla Parishad, Kishore Bhoyar were prominently present.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Mukta Kokade said, it is necessary to organise such exhibitions regularly to provide information about the life journey of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar to the citizens through rare photographs. He appealed to the citizens to visit the said exhibition and learn about the Constitution and Babasaheb’s life journey. Chief Executive Officer Soumya Sharma said, Central Bureau of Information and Broadcasting Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Nagpur has implemented a good initiative to convey the importance of the Constitution, as well as through the exhibition of rare photographs of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s life journey. She appealed to students and citizens to visit the exhibition to get information. On this occasion, Assistant Director of Central Bureau of Communications Hansraj Raut felicitated Information Commissioner Rahul Pandey, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Mukta Kokde, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Saumya Sharma by gifting a preamble book of the Constitution of India. The exhibition will run till December 8 2022 from 10 am to 6 pm. The exhibition is free for citizens and citizens and students are requested to attend the exhibition in large numbers, Central Bureau of Communications, Regional Office, Nagpur, PIB, Nagpur and Department of Social Justice and Special Assistance, Regional Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Government of Maharashtra, Nagpur, has been done through the Office of the Assistant Commissioner, Nagpur. Central Bureau of Communications, Maharashtra-Goa State Additional Director General Smita Vats Sharma, Deputy Director Nikhil Deshmukh, In-charge Assistant Director Hansraj Raut, Assistant Publicity Officer/Technical Assistant Sanjay Tiwari, Sanjeevani Nimkhedkar, Naresh Gachkayla, Santosh Yadav and other staff are working hard for the success of the exhibition.

Mass Buddha Vandana event at Saoner

On the occasion of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Mahaparinirvan Din, in association with Yuvak Jagruti Mandal and Sudhakar Bagde Mitra Parivar, a mass Buddha Vandana ritual and tribute paying programme was held at the statue of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar near the bus station in the presence of BJP leader Ram Rao Mowade. In the presence of several community brethren, a collective Buddha vandana ritual was performed. PI Maroti Muluk, President of Yuvak Jagruti Mandal Sudhakar Bagde, Chairman of Agriculture Produce Market Committee Babarao Patil, Shiv Sena leader Uttam Kapse, Journalist Arun Rushia, Prof. Sahebrao Virkhare, Raju Ghugal, API Nishant Phulekar were prominently present on the occasion. Introductory speech was given by secretary Vicky Shende, proceedings of the programme was conducted by Stup Bagde and the vote of thanks was given by Anjali Kanojia. Vijay Bagde, Homeshwar Dongre Chandu Gondule, Sonu Gajbhi, Amit Gaikwad and others worked hard for the success of the programme.

BJP activists pay tribute to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar



The contributions of Bharat Ratna Param Pujya Mahamanav Bodhisattva Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, architect of Indian Constitution were reminisced by Bharatiya Janata Party activists. They paid tributes to him on the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Din. BJP State Secretary Adv Dharmapal Meshram paid floral tributes at the statue of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar located at Samvidhan Chowk in Nagpur city. City Organisation Minister Sunil Mitra, Scheduled Caste cell Regional Secretary Satish Shiraswan, City Secretary Adv Rahul Zambare, Scheduled Caste cell’s Bandu Shirsat, Shankarao Meshram, Indrajit Wasnik, Roshan Barmase, Sanjay Janve and other office bearers and activists were present on the occasion. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar through the constitution defined the personal freedom in such a way that no threat will be created to the unity and integrity of the country while giving the four principles of equality, liberty, justice and fraternity to the country. It is because of this constitution that the country of 125 crore population is united today and moving at the pace in the perspective of the world, it is the victory of the constitution in all respects, said Adv Dharmapal Meshram on the occasion.



NMC Employees Organisation

On the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Din of Bharat Ratna Param Pujya Mahamanav Bodhisattva Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, Architect of Indian Constitution, Nagpur Municipal Corporation Employees Organisation (NEO) paid tributes at the statue of Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar located at Samvidhan Chowk in Nagpur city, President of the organisation Adv. Dharmapal Meshram greeted by offering floral wreath.On this occasion Lokesh Meshram, Roshan Barmase, Adv. Rahul Zambare, Mangesh Goswami, Vishwas Nagarkar, Anil Rangari, Akhilesh Tagde, Gaurav Wankhede, Tattvaraj Deshpande, Bhola Harishchandra Khobragade, Prakash Dhoke, Prafulla Rangari, Suraj Dhanvijay, Shankar Rao Meshram, Robin Gajbhiye, Jitendra Paunikar, Rahul Waghmare, Anmol Gadpayle, Sushma Borkar, Urvashi Gadpayle, Bhagyashree Babunkar, Digambar Meshram and other officials of the organisation were present.

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement