Various events to mark National Postal Week from Oct 9 to 15

Nagpur: Various events have been organised to mark National Postal Week celebration starting from October 9 to 15 in city.

Addressing a press conference at Rajhans Hall, Nagpur GPO on Wednesday, Ramchandra Jayabhaye, Postmaster General, Nagpur Region, said that the World Post Day marks the anniversary of the establishment of Universal Postal Unions in 1874 and is celebrated on October 9 every year.

Department of Posts is celebrating National Postal Week from October 9, 2019 to October 15, 2019 to bring about awareness about role of Post Offices in social-economical development.

Nagpur Postal Region is organising a weeklong celebrations during the National Postal Week as detailed below:

NAGPUR REGION AT A GLANCE

-Nagpur Region covers geographical area of 11 districts in Vidarbha.

-There are 3067 Post Offices in the region as below – 13 Head Post Offices, 380 Sub Post Offices and 2674 Branch Post Offices.

· Staff strength of the region as on 31.03.2019 was as under –

· The region has 76,109 PLI and 1,03,945 RPLI policies. The Premium collected against these policies during the year 2018-19 was Rs.146.45 crores.

· Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) have been opened in all the Lok Sabha Constituencies in Nagpur Region. There are nine Post Office Passport Seva Kendras in the region which have helped in saving the time and travel requirements for 32,904 passport applicants up to 30.09.2019.

· There are 11 branches of India Post Payments Bank in the region and so far 197 current accounts and 64,445 savings accounts have been opened in these branches by 30.09.2019. Further, 32 Saksham Grams have also been covered.

· There are 56 Sampoorna Bima Grams in the region as on 31.08.2019 where eligible households have been covered under Rural Postal Life Insurance.

· There are 249 Aadhaar Updation and Enrolment Centres in the region. Equipments from selected centres are being used for Aadhaar Updation and Enrolment camps. Number of camps done from 01.04.2019 to 30.09.2019 is 167 and Aadhaar Updations and Enrolments done in the camps are 9883 and 1724 respectively. Timings of Aadhar Updation and Enrolment Services have been changed from ‘10 am to 6 pm’ to ‘9 am to 8 pm’ at Amravati, Akola Head Post Offices for flexible timings to customers and to ’8 am to 8 pm’ at Nagpur GPO and Nagpur City Head Post Office.

· Number of Speed Post Articles booked and delivered in the region were 47,79,406 and 80,64,412 respectively in the year 2018-19 and 25,20,276 and 28,64,587 respectively in the year 2019-20 (up to 30.09.2019).

· Number of Parcels booked and delivered in the region were 41,481 and 7,92,000 respectively in the year 2018-19 and 20745 and 4,03,076 respectively in the year 2019-20 (up to 30.09.2019).

· All Head and Sub Post Offices in the region have been migrated on CBS.

· There are 16 ATMs under Nagpur Region.

· Branch Post Offices opened in LWE areas – 142 & Branch Post Offices being opened in LWE areas – 208 in Gondia & 290 in Chandrapur district.

· 28 No. of CSCs planned to be opened in identified Post Offices by 31.03.2020. Shankar Nagar PO, Nagpur GPO, Nagpur City HO and Ayodhya Nagar PO are identified in Nagpur City

· PRS counters are available at Shankar Nagar SO, Ayodhya Nagar SO, Bhandara HO, Gadchiroli MDG, Deoli SO, Karanja SO and Ashti SO. No. of tickets booked / cancelled are as under -.

· Make My stamp facility is available at Akola HO, Amravati HO, Buldana HO, Paratwada HO, Khamgaon HO, Chandrapur HO, Nagpur GPO, Nagpur City HO, Bhandara HO, Kamthi HO, Gondia HO, Wardha HO, Shankar Nagar SO and Yavatmal HO. 1076 My Stamp have been sold in FY 2019-20 as on 30.08.2019.

· All Branch Post Offices under Nagpur Region are rolled out under DARPAN Project. Out of these, 514 Branch Post Offices are rolled out in Nagpur District.

· As on 30.09.2019, no. of Post Office Saving Bank Live Accounts are 37.12 Lakh under Nagpur Region and no. of Sukanya Samriddhi Accounts opened are 2,52,575

· Use of flights with ramp transfer of mails for 42 destination to reduce the time of transmission of mails has been introduced e.g. Ahmedabad, Chennai, Panaji, etc.