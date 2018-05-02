Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Sat, Jun 22nd, 2019

Valuables worth Rs 2.85 lakh stolen from locked houses in Panchpaoli, New Kamptee

Nagpur : In two incidents of burglary reported under Panchpaoli and New Kamptee police stations, some unidentified miscreants reportedly broke into locked houses between Wednesday and Thursday and decamped with cash and jewellery collectively worth ₨ 2.85 lakh.

In first incident, complainant Rajesh Dadaji Nandanwar (40) told cops that he had gone out with his spouse to attend a family function on Wednesday. However, while returning home on Thursday night, he found the lock of the main door open. On checking the cupboard, he found that gold ornaments and cash worth Rs 2.05 lakh were missing.

Following which, Rajesh rushed to the Panchpaoli police station and registered complaint. Cops have booked the unidentified accused under Section 454, 457, 380 of IPC and started the probe.

Under similar circumstance, the second incident occurred under New Kamptee police where on the same day, complainant Bhushan Govind Dureaar (36), resident of Plot number 457, Ganesh Layout, Yerkheda said that he had gone out with his family between Wednesday and Thursday. However, when he got back, he found the house in ransacked state and gold and cash summing total of ₨ 80,000 missing.

Based on the complaint filed by Bhushan, Kamptee police have registered offence under Sections 454, 457, 380 of the IPC and launched the manhunt for the accused.

