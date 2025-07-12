Valuables worth Rs 1.81 lakh stolen from house in Jaripatka, Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a case of housebreaking reported under Jaripatka Police Station limits, burglars struck at a locked residence in Mecosabagh, Sindhi Colony, and decamped with valuables worth Rs 1.81 lakh.

The theft occurred sometime between 9:00 pm on July 1 and 3:00 pm on July 9 when the complainant, Usha Parsaram Katulkar (60), had locked her home and gone to her daughter’s place along with her family.

Upon returning, she found the main door lock and latch broken. An unknown thief had entered the house, broken into the bedroom cupboard, and stolen Rs 1,00,000 in cash, gold ornaments, watches, three mobile phones, and a Samsung laptop.

Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered under Sections 305(A), 331(3), and 331(4) of the BNS. PSI Atkale is investigating the case.