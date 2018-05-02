Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Aug 11th, 2020

    Valuables worth Rs 1.60 lakh stolen from house in Kalamna

    Nagpur: Thieves stole cash, gold ornaments and other valuables collectively worth Rs 1.60 lakh from a house in Kalamna area on Sunday night.

    Etshyam Asif Tisti (22), a resident of Plot No. 35-36, Netaji Nagar, Ganesh Chowk, Bhandara Road, told police that, his mother’s health started deteriorating in the evening.

    He and his sister rushed her to Seven Star Hospital. The door of his house remained open. Grabbing the opportunity, thieves entered the house and took away Rs 25,000 cash, a ceiling fan, a tea table and gold ornaments worth Rs 1.35 lakh.

    Kalamna Police, on the basis of the complaint, lodged a case under Sections 454, 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)

    Trending In Nagpur
    Justice MG Giratkar has released accused Gopal Madhukar Aswar R/o Akot Dist Akola on regular bail.
    Justice MG Giratkar has released accused Gopal Madhukar Aswar R/o Akot Dist Akola on regular bail.
    क्या बिकाऊ है नागपुर मीडिया ? क्या विज्ञापन दे इसे ख़रीदा जा सकता है ?
    क्या बिकाऊ है नागपुर मीडिया ? क्या विज्ञापन दे इसे ख़रीदा जा सकता है ?
    कोरोना का बढ़ा कहर, किस पर करें विश्वास
    कोरोना का बढ़ा कहर, किस पर करें विश्वास
    Maser Technology launches ATULYA Sterilizer for retail in India to combat COVID 19; unveiled by Union Cabinet Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari
    Maser Technology launches ATULYA Sterilizer for retail in India to combat COVID 19; unveiled by Union Cabinet Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari
    30 सेकंदात परिसर होणार कोरोना मुक्त
    30 सेकंदात परिसर होणार कोरोना मुक्त
    कोरोनाचे लक्षणे आढळल्यास तात्काळ अँटिजेन टेस्ट करुन घ्या -विभागियायुक्त
    कोरोनाचे लक्षणे आढळल्यास तात्काळ अँटिजेन टेस्ट करुन घ्या -विभागियायुक्त
    अमिताभ निगम अखिल भारतीय कायस्थ महासभा के आई टी एवं सोशल मीडिया सेल के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष मनोनीत
    अमिताभ निगम अखिल भारतीय कायस्थ महासभा के आई टी एवं सोशल मीडिया सेल के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष मनोनीत
    Valuables worth Rs 1.60 lakh stolen from house in Kalamna
    Valuables worth Rs 1.60 lakh stolen from house in Kalamna
    Two held for filming and sharing woman”s video
    Two held for filming and sharing woman”s video
    नागपुर में 604 संक्रमित , 19 लोगों की मौत
    नागपुर में 604 संक्रमित , 19 लोगों की मौत
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145
    0Shares
    0