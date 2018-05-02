Valuables worth Rs 1.60 lakh stolen from house in Kalamna

Nagpur: Thieves stole cash, gold ornaments and other valuables collectively worth Rs 1.60 lakh from a house in Kalamna area on Sunday night.

Etshyam Asif Tisti (22), a resident of Plot No. 35-36, Netaji Nagar, Ganesh Chowk, Bhandara Road, told police that, his mother’s health started deteriorating in the evening.

He and his sister rushed her to Seven Star Hospital. The door of his house remained open. Grabbing the opportunity, thieves entered the house and took away Rs 25,000 cash, a ceiling fan, a tea table and gold ornaments worth Rs 1.35 lakh.

Kalamna Police, on the basis of the complaint, lodged a case under Sections 454, 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)