    Two held for filming and sharing woman”s video

    Nagpur: Two men were arrested on Monday for allegedly filming and sharing an objectionable video of a woman with whom one of them was in relationship in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said.

    One of the accused, Pintu Meshram, allegedly filmed himself with with woman and forwarded the clip to his friend Balu Gadayit, who shared it with his contacts, an official said.

    Kalmeshwar police registered a case on the complaint lodged by brother of the woman, he said. PTI CORR NSK NSK

