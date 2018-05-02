Vajpayee’s niece Karuna Shukla dies of Covid

Former MP and senior Congress leader Karuna Shukla died of Covid-19 in Ramkrishna CARE Hospitals, Raipur, during the wee hours of Tuesday.

Shukla, the niece of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 after she tested positive for the infection.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief over the demise of Karuna Shukla and said that he had a close family relationship outside of politics with her.

“My aunt Karuna Shukla is no more. The ruthless corona took her as well. She has had a very close family relationship outside of politics and I continued to get her blessings. May God give her space in their shrines and we all have the power to bear her loss,” he tweeted in Hindi.



