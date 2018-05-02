Sans any fire equipments at site, two sawmills in Khapsi destroyed in blaze

Nagpur: A major fire engulfed two sawmills situated at Mahalgaon, Kapsi behind Suruchi Masale unit on late Monday night. The blaze soon spread through wooden logs stored in open and gripped adjacent sawmill. Though, exact reason behind the fire and total material loss could not be ascertained immediately. Fortunately, no loss of life was reported in the incident.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Chief Fire Officer (CFO), Rajendra Uchake said that the Fire Department received a call at around 23.25 pm.

“Acting swiftly on the inputs, eight fire vehicles — two from Lakadganj, and one of from Kalamna, Ganjipeth, Sakkardhara, Cotten Market, Civil Lines and Trimurti Nagar Fire Station — were dispatch from Fire and Emergency Department of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC).

Fire officials had to battle hard with blaze as the sawmills didn’t had any fire fighting measures at the site. Even being the highly vulnerable sawmill industrial estate didn’t had any water reservoir for emergency use, the CFO mentioned.

Seeing huge flames, the crowd was gathered at spot. This had disrupted the operation for an instant. However, things were normalised after the police officials had arrived.

After the hardcore efforts of two hours the fire was brought under control. Fire was fought under the supervision of Station Officer, Mohan Guddhe and Tushar Barahate.



