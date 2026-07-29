Massive Fire Guts Tyre Warehouse in Nagpur’s Vaishali Nagar,

Nagpur: A massive fire broke out at a tyre warehouse in Vaishali Nagar on Tuesday afternoon, reducing goods worth an estimated ₹30–35 lakh to ashes. The blaze also spread to a nearby hardware store before firefighters managed to bring it under control. No casualties or injuries were reported.
According to officials, the fire erupted around 2:50 pm at the Nagpur Tyrewala warehouse located opposite the Vaishali Nagar crematorium. Within minutes, the flames engulfed the entire warehouse, creating panic in the area.
The fire subsequently spread to the adjacent Sultan Plywood & Hardware store, damaging stock kept inside the premises.
After receiving the alert, the Fire and Emergency Services Department rushed three fire tenders to the spot. Firefighters battled the blaze for a considerable time before successfully bringing it under control and preventing it from spreading further.
Preliminary estimates suggest that property worth ₹30–35 lakh was destroyed in the incident. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire.
एसआईआर प्रक्रिया पर कांग्रेस ने उठाए सवाल #ElectionNews #Congress #BJP #MaharashtraNews #NagpurNews
नागपुर में जलभराव पर कांग्रेस ने सरकार घेरा #vidarbhanews #nagpur #nagpurnews #nagpurtoday...
चंद्रपुर में रेड अलर्ट, आज शिक्षण संस्थान बंद #Chandrapur #RainAlert #MaharashtraRain #Weather
पेपर लीक विरोध में टंकी पर चढ़े कार्यकर्ता #Akola #PaperLeak #YouthCongress #MaharashtraNews
टीईटी पेपर लीक आरोपी पुलिस हिरासत में #maharashtranews #bhiwandi #newsupdate #maharashtra #news
नाबालिग बेटे ने ही करवाई ₹7.48 लाख की चोरी #NagpurNews #Crime #NagpurPolice...