Massive Fire Guts Tyre Warehouse in Nagpur’s Vaishali Nagar,

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Nagpur: A massive fire broke out at a tyre warehouse in Vaishali Nagar on Tuesday afternoon, reducing goods worth an estimated ₹30–35 lakh to ashes. The blaze also spread to a nearby hardware store before firefighters managed to bring it under control. No casualties or injuries were reported.

According to officials, the fire erupted around 2:50 pm at the Nagpur Tyrewala warehouse located opposite the Vaishali Nagar crematorium. Within minutes, the flames engulfed the entire warehouse, creating panic in the area.

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The fire subsequently spread to the adjacent Sultan Plywood & Hardware store, damaging stock kept inside the premises.

After receiving the alert, the Fire and Emergency Services Department rushed three fire tenders to the spot. Firefighters battled the blaze for a considerable time before successfully bringing it under control and preventing it from spreading further.

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Preliminary estimates suggest that property worth ₹30–35 lakh was destroyed in the incident. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire.

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