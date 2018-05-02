Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Tue, Apr 27th, 2021
    Vaccine registration to start at 4 pm Wednesday

    Covid-19 vaccination registrations to start at 4 pm on Wednesday for age group of 18-44 years.

    The CoWin platform will open up for registration in the on April 28 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that everyone above 18 is now eligible to be vaccinated in the country.

    The central government had announced that the vaccination for those above 18 years will begin across the country from May 1 as part of the third phase of the inoculation drive.

    The government has made it mandatory for the 18-44 age group to register themselves on the CoWIN portal and get an appointment for vaccination against coronavirus, saying walk-ins will not be allowed initially to avoid a “chaos” at immunisation centres once the inoculations drive opens up substantially.


