Vaccine registration to start at 4 pm Wednesday

Covid-19 vaccination registrations to start at 4 pm on Wednesday for age group of 18-44 years.

The CoWin platform will open up for registration in the on April 28 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that everyone above 18 is now eligible to be vaccinated in the country.

The central government had announced that the vaccination for those above 18 years will begin across the country from May 1 as part of the third phase of the inoculation drive.

The government has made it mandatory for the 18-44 age group to register themselves on the CoWIN portal and get an appointment for vaccination against coronavirus, saying walk-ins will not be allowed initially to avoid a “chaos” at immunisation centres once the inoculations drive opens up substantially.



