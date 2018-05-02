Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Apr 27th, 2021

    Nagpur: Over 3 lakh persons recovered from Covid-19, active cases at 76,721

    Nagpur reports 6,287 fresh cases, 101 deaths

    Nagpur: The district reported 6,287 fresh novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 101 fatalities in last 24-hours. In the day, total 6,863 successfully recovered from the virus borne disease. Taking the numbers of cumulative recovered to 3,02,480.

    As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 2,466 were from rural areas and 3,813 cases from Nagpur city alone while eight cases were reported from out of the district. While out of total deaths, 54 were reported from Nagpur city, eight deaths were registered from outside the district, while 39 casualties were reported from Nagpur rural.

    With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 3,86,327 while the number of deaths rose to 7,126.

    In the day 6,863 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total recovered patients at 3,02,480. Following which recovery rate is at 78.30%..

    After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 76,721 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation


    Trending In Nagpur
    Nagpur: Over 3 lakh persons recovered from Covid-19, active cases at 76,721
    Nagpur: Over 3 lakh persons recovered from Covid-19, active cases at 76,721
    मंत्री अमित देशमुख ‘खाली हाथ आये, खाली हाथ लौट गये’ ‘आश्वासनो का पिटारा खोल गये’
    मंत्री अमित देशमुख ‘खाली हाथ आये, खाली हाथ लौट गये’ ‘आश्वासनो का पिटारा खोल गये’
    WCL CMD Sri Manoj Kumar got additional charge of CMPDIL
    WCL CMD Sri Manoj Kumar got additional charge of CMPDIL
    कन्हान ला स्वईच्छेने पहिल्या दिवसी कडक लाॅकडाऊन चांगला प्रतिसाद
    कन्हान ला स्वईच्छेने पहिल्या दिवसी कडक लाॅकडाऊन चांगला प्रतिसाद
    दोन्ही ट्रॅव्हल्स धारकास दंडात्मक कारवाई करण्यात आली
    दोन्ही ट्रॅव्हल्स धारकास दंडात्मक कारवाई करण्यात आली
    दिव्‍यांग बांधवांना त्‍यांच्‍या हक्‍काचा 5 टक्‍के राखीव निधी त्‍वरीत देण्‍यात यावा
    दिव्‍यांग बांधवांना त्‍यांच्‍या हक्‍काचा 5 टक्‍के राखीव निधी त्‍वरीत देण्‍यात यावा
    संकट गंभीर, सगळ्यांनी संवेदनशीलता दाखवायला हवी”, केंद्रीय मंत्री नितीन गडकरींचं आवाहन!
    संकट गंभीर, सगळ्यांनी संवेदनशीलता दाखवायला हवी”, केंद्रीय मंत्री नितीन गडकरींचं आवाहन!
    Nagpur: Indian Railways to deploy Covid Care Coaches at Ajni Container Depot
    Nagpur: Indian Railways to deploy Covid Care Coaches at Ajni Container Depot
    Covid-19: Nagpur’s toll cross 1000 deaths in last 12-days
    Covid-19: Nagpur’s toll cross 1000 deaths in last 12-days
    पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेटर शोएब अख्तर ने की IPL स्थगित करने की अपील
    पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेटर शोएब अख्तर ने की IPL स्थगित करने की अपील
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145