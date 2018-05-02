Nagpur: Over 3 lakh persons recovered from Covid-19, active cases at 76,721

Nagpur reports 6,287 fresh cases, 101 deaths

Nagpur: The district reported 6,287 fresh novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 101 fatalities in last 24-hours. In the day, total 6,863 successfully recovered from the virus borne disease. Taking the numbers of cumulative recovered to 3,02,480.

As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 2,466 were from rural areas and 3,813 cases from Nagpur city alone while eight cases were reported from out of the district. While out of total deaths, 54 were reported from Nagpur city, eight deaths were registered from outside the district, while 39 casualties were reported from Nagpur rural.

With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 3,86,327 while the number of deaths rose to 7,126.

In the day 6,863 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total recovered patients at 3,02,480. Following which recovery rate is at 78.30%..

After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 76,721 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation



