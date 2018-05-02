Vaccination to resume today, 3 new centres start for 18+ years group

Nagpur: The vaccination of 45 plus years category of citizens would resume from Thursday onwards while Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) introduces three more centres for 18 plus years.

Now that new stock has arrived, the civic body has distributed it to various inoculation centres in the city. For the 18 year plus category, the three new centres that would open are Late Prabhakarrao Datke Mahal Diagnosis Centre, Chapru Sarvodaya Mandal Hall, Chapru Nagar, Central Avenue, and Manewada UPHC.

About 96 centres are opened by NMC in all parts of the city for providing vaccines to counter COVID-19. Dr Ambedkar Hospital, Indora, has two booths offering Covaxin and Covishield. The other Covaxin centres are two at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), two at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH) and four at AIIMS.

A part from that, Covishield vaccination will be done at Panchpaoli Maternity Hospital, Indira Gandhi Hospital, Gandhinagar, and Isolation Hospital, Imamwada, for 18-years plus category. On-line registration for vaccination is mandatory for persons between the ages of 18 to 44 year



