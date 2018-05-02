BJP protests West Bengal violence

Nagpur: The present spurt in violence in West Bengal after the assembly elections could be termed as Government sponsored terrorism, said former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in State, Devendra Fadnavis. Fadnavis along with other BJP leaders staged demonstration on Wednesday at BJP office near Tilak Putala in Mahal. BJP General Secretary, Chandrashekhar Bawankule; City President, MLC Pravin Datke; MLA Vikas Kumbhare, Secretary, Archana Dehankar were also participated in the demonstrations.

Fadnavis stated, the goons of Trinmool Congress attacked Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) workers, killed them, burnt their residences and violence against women is on rise. The present situation in West Bengal could be compared with Mughal period. The violence sponsored by the ruling party in West Bengal is unfortunate. In democratic country like India, the mass killing of BJP workers is not justifiable.

Entire country is standing with these BJP workers and conducting demonstrations to give a clear cut message that this would not be tolerated in India, he added. Fadnavis mentioned, the so called progressive journalists in the country who are busy in glorifying Mamta Didi are keeping quiet. The political parties are silent and supporting the act of killing BJP workers. It is not a good sign for democracy. All BJP party workers across the country are with BJP workers in West Bengal and a decision to provide financial support to the family members has been taken by BJP National President.

The country is facing Covid lockdown otherwise all BJP workers across the country had plans to visit West Bengal.The party is confident that the court of law intervene in this matter. Stop killing and establish law and order is the first priority of BJP inWest Bengal, he added. The demonstrations were held in different parts of city. MLC Girish Vyas, Zone President, Kishore Palandurkar led dharna in Central Nagpur at Shahid Chowk; Deven Dasture led dharna at Krida chowk; Sandeep Jadhav and Vinod Kanhere led agitation in West Nagpur; Adv Dharmapal Meshram, Ashok Mendhe, Sandeep Jadhav led at Samvidhan Square; hundreds of workers participated in the demonstrations led by President of South West zone, Kishore Wankhede; MLA Krishna Khopde, Sanjay Awachat and many others staged demonstrations at Satranjipura, Vahshno Devi Square, Chapru Square, Hiwari Square, Pardi and more than 60 places.

Former NMC health committee Chairman, Virendra Kukreja demanded Mamta Banerjee to stop the violence in West Bengal and appealed to the Governor to impose President’s rule in the state. Sanjay Chaudhari, Jagdish Wanjari, Rajesh Dhanwani,Vijay Tambe, Bhaurao Pusadkar, Om Sewani, Rajesh Bajaj, Pramod deo, Sanjay mishra, Kailash Kamdani, Ishwar Gurnani, Chandan Wanjani and others were present during the demonstrations held in Jaripatka.



