Vaccination of kids aged in 12-16 to gain steam in Nagpur as NMC moves schools

Nagpur: Faced with the lukewarm response, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has decided to speed up vaccination among children aged 12-14 in Nagpur. The civic body has now approached the schools. Now, the eligible children would be inoculated at their respective schools.

Till to date, 2,750 children have been vaccinated. The Central Government has approved Corbevax vaccine and the same is being used for immunisation. The vaccination for the 12-14 year age group began from March 16, but the response was not to the desired extent.

After reviewing the drive, Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B discussed the issue with Additional Municipal Commissioner Ram Joshi and it was decided to tie up with schools since children are right now busy with final examinations. As per a rough estimate, in the city alone, nearly one lakh children are eligible for the vaccination. Now, NMC will be holding vaccination camps in all civic body-run schools, private and aided schools.

NMC will be providing free vaccines, along with medical staff, required medicine and an ambulance on stand-by. Joshi said, in case, any school is interested in organising the immunization camp, they should contact the respective Zonal Medical Officer or contact head office of NMC.

In the city, the vaccination for children in 12-14 years began from March 16 onwards. Children born in 2008, 2009 and those born up to March 15, 2021, are eligible for the vaccine. Right now, the vaccine is being provided at Urban Primary Health Centres and children have to carry school I-card, Aadhaar card or passport.

Addressing the issue of reluctance among parents, the NMC, in its appeal, said though Covid-19 virus is well under control, it can still resurface anytime as the threat is not over yet. Hence, everyone should get themselves inoculated to counter the effect of the virus.