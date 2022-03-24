After Zero cases for 3 days in a row, Nagpur records 9 new Covid-19 patients

Nagpur: After hitting Zero cases for consecutive three days, Nagpur recorded nine new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday. Of those, one case is from outside the district. This has taken the cumulative cases to 5,77,727.

No death due to the virus was reported for the fourth consecutive day. The number of persons hospitalized due to coronavirus is zero. There is a marginal rise in daily recovery as 5 persons became free from the virus. This has taken the cumulative recovery to 5,67,367. The recovery rate neither increased nor decreased and stood at 98.21%. Active cases have gone up from one to 22. The daily Covid-19 testing has increased marginally to 2,014.

As of Wednesday, Nagpur rural has registered 621 testing while the city has reported 1,393 testing. With these the cumulative testing reached 53,74,416. The samples examined through RT PCR were 1,788 while 226 were through Rapid Antigen Test.

Details of daily testing done at various laboratories include Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH) (7), Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) (13), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) (14), National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) (0), Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) (0) and private laboratories (1,754). Some laboratories are doing Antigen tests whose testing number stands at 226.