Vaccination effect: Blood stock at GMCH, Mayo dwindles to alarming levels

Nagpur: The advice that those getting Covid-19 vaccination should not donate blood for two months is leading to acute blood shortage in the city’s two government hospitals – GMCH and Mayo.

After the start of the first phase of the vaccination, the number of blood donors dwindled drastically. Adding to the woes, the number of corona positive patients too witnessed a massive surge and this led to less number of blood donors. The fallout of this combined negative aspect is that the blood stock in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and Mayo Hospital reached at an alarming low level. Mayo has stock for three days only and the GMCH for ten days.

The vaccination commenced from January 16 to curb spread of the deadly Covid-19. After getting vaccinated, the person cannot donate blood. The second dose of the vaccination is administered after 28 days. Further, from April 1, the nationwide vaccination for persons above 45 years of age got started. This is also affecting blood donation to a great extent.

The blood collection situation till February this year was quite normal. However, panic gripped the people after a massive spike in positive cases since March 10. Now, nobody is turning up for blood donation voluntarily. On the other hand, the social organisations too are not organising blood donation camps in view of lockdown restrictions. Blood donation camps are also not being held by government hospitals for one month. All this is leading to blood stock dwindling to alarming levels in GMCH and Mayo Hospital.

In Mayo, a need for 15-20 units of blood is being felt. But only 2-3 blood donors are turning up. On Friday, April 2, the Mayo had stock of only 55 units of blood. The stock can run up to three days only. On the other hand, the situation in GMCH too is dismal. Only 3-4 blood donors are arriving in the hospital when the need is for 6-7 units of blood every day. The GMCH has a blood stock of 63 units which can last for only ten days.

The maximum demand — sixty percent – for blood is from the maternity department. Apart from this, blood is acutely needed in surgery and emergency departments. The impending shortage of blood is likely to pose a major problem in the coming days in view of pandemic.






