CREDAI nagpur metro newly elected body

Nagpur: The New Team of CREDAI Nagpur Metro led by President Vijay Dargan, Hon. Gen. Secretary Gaurav Agarwala & Treasurer Rajmohan Sahu, for two year term of 2021-2023 was announced by Presiding Officer Prashant Sarode. Office Bearers and Executive Body members of CREDAI Nagpur Metro for the term 2021-23, were also inducted simultaneously. IPP Shri Mahesh Sadhwani congratulated the Elected Team.

The team also includes Vice Presidents Shri Ashish Londhe, Ekalawya Wasekar, Jethanand Khandwani, Chandrashekhar Khune, Joint Secretaries Tarak Chawla, Abhishek Javery, Pratish Gujarathi, Vijay Joshi, and Executive Members Rajesh Kumar Bajaj, Siddharth Saraf, Ravindra Kapse, Naresh Barde, Nitin Dangore, Vinod Kubde, Vishwas Gupta, Rahul Pise, Bharat Dhapodkar, Hemant Madne, Nilesh Khade, Nitin Patil, Raunak Diote. The entire team was chosen unanimously and will represent the CREDAI Nagpur for the period 2021-23.

Immediate Past President, Mahesh Sadhwani wished the new team a great success and expressed his faith and trust that the new team will work to take the Association to new heights and work for the betterment of the whole fraternity.

Hon. General Secretary Gaurav Agarwala in his remark briefed how CREDAI has earned a reputation in front of authorities and it is acting as a good felicitator in between the Government and the stakeholders.

President Vijay Dargan in his address thanked all senior members of the Association for reposing the faith in him to lead the team. And also thanked the outgoing President Mahesh Sadhwani and his team for the excellent performance despite challenges due to COVID 19 Pandemic situations. He thanked the Advisory members Santdas Chawla, Prashant Sarode, Sunil Duddalwar, Anil Nair, Shishir Diote for their support in last term and requested for their continuous support & guidance. Members of CREDAI Nagpur are committed towards transparent working with the Government and also with property buyers; we are responsible and socially committed entrepreneurs.

He also said that the long awaited UDCPR has been published but there are many aspects in it which needs clarification. The team is already working on this to bring clarity. And will try to resolve the issues related to business so that the fraternity will be benefited. And also we are committed to fulfill the dreams of common man of owning a dream home for which we will work hard to give them quality and affordable products. He also said that Government should extend the Stamp Duty concession for minimum 3 months.





