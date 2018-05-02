Uttarakhand tragedy: 61 bodies recovered so far

The rescuers have so far recovered 61 bodies and 28 body parts from the sludge-choked Tapovan tunnel after the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand, triggering massive flooding of the Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers, and trapped several people inside it.

The police have informed that out of the 61 bodies that have been recovered, 34 bodies and one body part have been identified and DNA samples of 56 family members and 49 bodies have been taken.

As per the Chamoli Police, search and rescue operations are underway at Tapovan tunnel in Joshimath of Chamoli district.