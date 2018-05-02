    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Feb 19th, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Uttarakhand tragedy: 61 bodies recovered so far

    The rescuers have so far recovered 61 bodies and 28 body parts from the sludge-choked Tapovan tunnel after the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand, triggering massive flooding of the Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers, and trapped several people inside it.

    The search and rescue operations have been going on since the glacier break provoked flooding of several areas, endangering the lives of many people who were working inside the tunnel at the time of the tragedy. So far, a total of 61 bodies and 28 body parts have been recovered from the tunnel.

    The police have informed that out of the 61 bodies that have been recovered, 34 bodies and one body part have been identified and DNA samples of 56 family members and 49 bodies have been taken.

    As per the Chamoli Police, search and rescue operations are underway at Tapovan tunnel in Joshimath of Chamoli district.

    Trending In Nagpur
    As COVID-19 cases surge, several districts in Maharashtra gear up for lockdown
    As COVID-19 cases surge, several districts in Maharashtra gear up for lockdown
    Video: नागपूरच्या संत्र्यांबरोबरच ‘डॉली की टपरी’ ची चर्चा
    Video: नागपूरच्या संत्र्यांबरोबरच ‘डॉली की टपरी’ ची चर्चा
    4 booked for thrashing health worker
    4 booked for thrashing health worker
    Special Squad raids ‘Matka’ den, arrests two gamblers
    Special Squad raids ‘Matka’ den, arrests two gamblers
    Burglars decamp with booty worth over Rs 4.07 lakh in separate cases
    Burglars decamp with booty worth over Rs 4.07 lakh in separate cases
    ED arrests 3 in money laundering case
    ED arrests 3 in money laundering case
    Maiden Ngp-Chhindwara train services from 22nd
    Maiden Ngp-Chhindwara train services from 22nd
    Dr Raut warns of lockdown if citizens fail to follow rules
    Dr Raut warns of lockdown if citizens fail to follow rules
    गरज वाटेल त्या ठिकाणी सक्तीने कारवाई करा कोणत्याही परिस्थितीत संसर्ग वाढता कामा नये- जिल्हाधिकारी रवींद्र ठाकरे
    गरज वाटेल त्या ठिकाणी सक्तीने कारवाई करा कोणत्याही परिस्थितीत संसर्ग वाढता कामा नये- जिल्हाधिकारी रवींद्र ठाकरे
    सुनील हिरणवार यांनी स्वीकारला धरमपेठ झोन सभापती पदाचा पदभार
    सुनील हिरणवार यांनी स्वीकारला धरमपेठ झोन सभापती पदाचा पदभार
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145