Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sun, Apr 26th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Use indigenous goods and try to live without using imported items: RSS chief

    Nagpur: As the country faces the coronavirus pandemic, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday cautioned against forces inimical to India’s interests taking advantage of the situation, exhorted all to help those affected without any discrimination and stressed on developing a self-reliant economy.

    “We have to be patient and calm. There should be no fear or anger as people with anti-India mindset can use it against the country,” he said in an online address to workers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

    Even if someone did something wrong, do not consider everyone guilty. Some people want to misuse it, the RSS chief said in an apparent reference to incidents involving Tablighi Jamaat members after it centre in Delhi emerged as a major coronavirus hotspot.

    Asking the Sangh workers to serve people without any discrimination , he said those in need of help “are our own”.

    “It is our duty to help in this time of crisis. All 130 crore Indians are our own,” he said.

    Underlining that RSS is active during lockdown in the shape of relief activities, Sangh chief said, “We should continue the relief work till the threat of this pandemic completely ends”.

    Bhagwat said India handled this pandemic effectively as government and people responded proactively to the crisis.

    He said a new model of development which makes the country self-reliant has to be evolved.

    People should use ‘swadeshi’ (indigenous) goods as far as possible and try to live without using imported items, he said.


    Happening Nagpur
    Human Touch : Wardhaman Nagar siblings feeding stray dogs
    Human Touch : Wardhaman Nagar siblings feeding stray dogs
    Cops initiate “Entertainment at your home” to bring Covid-19 awareness
    Cops initiate “Entertainment at your home” to bring Covid-19 awareness
    Nagpur Crime News
    Absconding murder accused arrested in Mahal
    Absconding murder accused arrested in Mahal
    Yug Chandak Murder Case : SC commutes guilty’s death sentence to life imprisonment
    Yug Chandak Murder Case : SC commutes guilty’s death sentence to life imprisonment
    Maharashtra News
    न्यू कैलास नगर मित्र मंडळा तर्फे गरजूंना अन्न धान्य व जीवनावश्यक वस्तूंच्या किट चे वाटप
    न्यू कैलास नगर मित्र मंडळा तर्फे गरजूंना अन्न धान्य व जीवनावश्यक वस्तूंच्या किट चे वाटप
    नागपुरात अ‍ॅमेझॉनच्या सेल्समनची आत्महत्या , कारण अस्पष्ट
    नागपुरात अ‍ॅमेझॉनच्या सेल्समनची आत्महत्या , कारण अस्पष्ट
    Hindi News
    नागपुर में कोरोना प्रभावित क्षेत्र से भागे 10 लोग पकड़े गए
    नागपुर में कोरोना प्रभावित क्षेत्र से भागे 10 लोग पकड़े गए
    टुगेदर वी कैन एन जी ओ समूह के माध्यम से वितरित करें खाद्य सामग्री और भोजन:ऐडु फ़र्स्ट
    टुगेदर वी कैन एन जी ओ समूह के माध्यम से वितरित करें खाद्य सामग्री और भोजन:ऐडु फ़र्स्ट
    Trending News
    Govt may extend lockdown in COVID-19-hit Nagpur after May 3
    Govt may extend lockdown in COVID-19-hit Nagpur after May 3
    Nagpur Corona Update : 17 new positive cases, tally jumps to 126
    Nagpur Corona Update : 17 new positive cases, tally jumps to 126
    Featured News
    Maha govt issues preventive guidelines for essential service staff
    Maha govt issues preventive guidelines for essential service staff
    Local netas defying lockdown norms in Nagpur
    Local netas defying lockdown norms in Nagpur
    Trending In Nagpur
    Despite Govt orders majority of shops could not open today
    Despite Govt orders majority of shops could not open today
    Corona in Nagpur: 17 new cases flourish, overall 124 in city
    Corona in Nagpur: 17 new cases flourish, overall 124 in city
    Govt may extend lockdown in COVID-19-hit Nagpur after May 3
    Govt may extend lockdown in COVID-19-hit Nagpur after May 3
    न्यू कैलास नगर मित्र मंडळा तर्फे गरजूंना अन्न धान्य व जीवनावश्यक वस्तूंच्या किट चे वाटप
    न्यू कैलास नगर मित्र मंडळा तर्फे गरजूंना अन्न धान्य व जीवनावश्यक वस्तूंच्या किट चे वाटप
    नागपुरात अ‍ॅमेझॉनच्या सेल्समनची आत्महत्या , कारण अस्पष्ट
    नागपुरात अ‍ॅमेझॉनच्या सेल्समनची आत्महत्या , कारण अस्पष्ट
    नागपुरात पुन्हा 17 रुग्ण आढळले : रुग्णांची संख्या 126
    नागपुरात पुन्हा 17 रुग्ण आढळले : रुग्णांची संख्या 126
    Nagpur Corona Update : 17 new positive cases, tally jumps to 126
    Nagpur Corona Update : 17 new positive cases, tally jumps to 126
    नागपूर पोलिसांचा ड्रोनच्या माध्यमातून जनजागरण करण्याचा प्रयत्न तूर्त अडखळला
    नागपूर पोलिसांचा ड्रोनच्या माध्यमातून जनजागरण करण्याचा प्रयत्न तूर्त अडखळला
    कोरोनासंदर्भातील परिस्थिती नियंत्रणात – डॉ. नितीन राऊत
    कोरोनासंदर्भातील परिस्थिती नियंत्रणात – डॉ. नितीन राऊत
    नागपुर में कोरोना प्रभावित क्षेत्र से भागे 10 लोग पकड़े गए
    नागपुर में कोरोना प्रभावित क्षेत्र से भागे 10 लोग पकड़े गए
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145