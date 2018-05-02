Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Sun, Apr 26th, 2020

    Corona in Nagpur: 17 new cases flourish, overall 124 in city

    Nagpur: With 17 positive cases from Wanadongri Quarantine Centre, the numbers of patients infected with novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) have jumped to 124 in Nagpur city, reveals the data tabled by District Administration office on Sunday. All new positive patients reportedly have Sataranjipura connection.

    Satranjipura, the hot-spot of Nagpur city has continued to add numbers of infected patients. However, so far as many as 24 patients have been successfully treated with the virus borne disease and have sent home. Though, the global pandemic has also claimed one death in the Second Capital kg the State.


