US JOINS ISRAELI WAR AGAINST IRAN, STRIKES 3 NUCLEAR SITES

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) said that the United States has launched an attack on three Nuclear sites in Iran.

The development comes amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran.

With this, the US seems to have finally entered the war with Iran in the wake of the ongoing conflict in the region.

According to a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that the US had “successfully” hit three of Iran’s key nuclear facilities–Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan–with a “full payload of BOMBS” being dropped on Fordow as the primary target.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home,” Trump stated.

“Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” he added.

The underground site at Fordow and the larger Natanz plant were Iran’s two primary uranium enrichment facilities, out of which Natanz had already been hit by Israel with smaller weapons earlier in the week, the New York Times reported.

Earlier in the day, several US B-2 stealth bombers took off from the Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri on Friday night (local time) and were seen heading West, CNN reported, citing flight tracking data.

However, there is still no confirmation if the B-2 bombers were part of the attack on these nuclear sites.