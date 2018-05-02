Urvashi Rautela or Deepika Padukone, who slays in white saree?

Our very own Urvashi Rautela, as she wore an extremely beautiful white saree with ruffles, seems to have adopted this trend too. The saree was made by a luxury Cherie D brand. The stunning snow-coloured saree was paired with a silver sequined high round neck blouse reaching its waist. Her jewellery and cosmetics were simplistic but eye-catching.

Her Anmol Jewellers ‘ diamond earrings did their job well by adding to her plain sweet look but not paying attention away from the saree. The actress completed her look with a simple makeup consisting of a stunning reddish pink lipstick, a darker pink eyeshadow, and Kajal all that just brought out her saree’s color.

When it comes to comparing two Indian beauties, it is like trying to find out the difference between two languages having the same origin.

With lots of followers, Deepika Padukone is one of the most admired actresses of all time. She too has a basic nature that is seen in all her clothes and makes her look beautiful. The white lace saree worn by her at Mukesh Ambani’s niece’s pre-wedding party, Isheta was also a classic with its sleeveless patterned blouse and a gold-bordered pallu. Her makeup — a dark plum lipstick and hairstyle added to the look she was looking for in Desi. The actresses both looked beautiful overall and wore their sarees equally well.