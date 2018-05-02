Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Mar 20th, 2020
    Filmi Baatein | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Urvashi Rautela or Deepika Padukone, who slays in white saree?

    Our very own Urvashi Rautela, as she wore an extremely beautiful white saree with ruffles, seems to have adopted this trend too. The saree was made by a luxury Cherie D brand. The stunning snow-coloured saree was paired with a silver sequined high round neck blouse reaching its waist. Her jewellery and cosmetics were simplistic but eye-catching.

    Her Anmol Jewellers ‘ diamond earrings did their job well by adding to her plain sweet look but not paying attention away from the saree. The actress completed her look with a simple makeup consisting of a stunning reddish pink lipstick, a darker pink eyeshadow, and Kajal all that just brought out her saree’s color.

    When it comes to comparing two Indian beauties, it is like trying to find out the difference between two languages having the same origin.

    With lots of followers, Deepika Padukone is one of the most admired actresses of all time. She too has a basic nature that is seen in all her clothes and makes her look beautiful. The white lace saree worn by her at Mukesh Ambani’s niece’s pre-wedding party, Isheta was also a classic with its sleeveless patterned blouse and a gold-bordered pallu. Her makeup — a dark plum lipstick and hairstyle added to the look she was looking for in Desi. The actresses both looked beautiful overall and wore their sarees equally well.

    Happening Nagpur
    Coronavirus precautions in Nagpur: Malls,Gyms,Pools,Cinema Halls remain closed on Sunday
    Coronavirus precautions in Nagpur: Malls,Gyms,Pools,Cinema Halls remain closed on Sunday
    Gaiety, grace, gifts marks Women’s Day celebration
    Gaiety, grace, gifts marks Women’s Day celebration
    Nagpur Crime News
    Group of bookies booked for demanding extortion in Sadar
    Group of bookies booked for demanding extortion in Sadar
    Murderous attack on doctor in Sakkardara
    Murderous attack on doctor in Sakkardara
    Maharashtra News
    पहिली ते आठवी परीक्षा रद्द, नववी आणि 11 वीची परीक्षा 15 एप्रिलनंतर
    पहिली ते आठवी परीक्षा रद्द, नववी आणि 11 वीची परीक्षा 15 एप्रिलनंतर
    कन्हान नगर परिषद मुख्याधिकारी ला 50 हजाराची लाच घेताना रंगेहाथ अटक
    कन्हान नगर परिषद मुख्याधिकारी ला 50 हजाराची लाच घेताना रंगेहाथ अटक
    Hindi News
    मुफ़्त शिक्षा के अधिकार के लॉटरी संदेश देर से आएंगे : शाहिद शरीफ़
    मुफ़्त शिक्षा के अधिकार के लॉटरी संदेश देर से आएंगे : शाहिद शरीफ़
    महाराष्ट्र के चार शहर पूरी तरह बंद
    महाराष्ट्र के चार शहर पूरी तरह बंद
    Trending News
    Video: Tipper hits 3 vehicles, crashes by roadside on Manewada ring road
    Video: Tipper hits 3 vehicles, crashes by roadside on Manewada ring road
    4 Nirbhaya convicts executed in Tihar Jail
    4 Nirbhaya convicts executed in Tihar Jail
    Featured News
    Coronavirus Maharashtra : All exam from first to eight class cancelled, Student to be promoted
    Coronavirus Maharashtra : All exam from first to eight class cancelled, Student to be promoted
    Group of bookies booked for demanding extortion in Sadar
    Group of bookies booked for demanding extortion in Sadar
    Trending In Nagpur
    VTA’s suggestions to Covid-19 Task Force
    VTA’s suggestions to Covid-19 Task Force
    Coronavirus Maharashtra : All exam from first to eight class cancelled, Student to be promoted
    Coronavirus Maharashtra : All exam from first to eight class cancelled, Student to be promoted
    All offices in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur to shut
    All offices in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur to shut
    महाराष्ट्र के चार शहर पूरी तरह बंद
    महाराष्ट्र के चार शहर पूरी तरह बंद
    कोरोना को लेकर रविभवन में कोई व्यवस्था नहीं
    कोरोना को लेकर रविभवन में कोई व्यवस्था नहीं
    Group of bookies booked for demanding extortion in Sadar
    Group of bookies booked for demanding extortion in Sadar
    निर्भया के गुनाहगारों की फांसी पर बोले PM मोदी- न्याय हुआ
    निर्भया के गुनाहगारों की फांसी पर बोले PM मोदी- न्याय हुआ
    प्रकाश राज का पीएम मोदी की ‘जनता कर्फ्यू’ की अपील पर Tweet
    प्रकाश राज का पीएम मोदी की ‘जनता कर्फ्यू’ की अपील पर Tweet
    एनसीपी से जुड़ेंगे आदिवासी समुदाय के युवा नेतृत्व सतीश
    एनसीपी से जुड़ेंगे आदिवासी समुदाय के युवा नेतृत्व सतीश
    Pvt schools violating RTE norms, Education Deptt silent
    Pvt schools violating RTE norms, Education Deptt silent
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145