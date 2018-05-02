Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Fri, Mar 20th, 2020
    "Love Aaj Kal 2″ Actress Pranati Rai Prakash helps us understand how yoga actually helps us overcome our fears/anxiety.

     

    These days, Bollywood actors and actresses are being very careful, literally tip-toeing their way everywhere and following WHO’s precautions and guidelines to the tee. This means being separated from the outside world and subjecting oneself to quarantine. It seems, however, that our celebrities love their vacations from shoots and rehearsals, and are focused on more important issues.
    Pranati Rai Prakash, and many more known for their commitment to fitness, once again proved it, this time practising yoga and other physical exercises even at home and encouraging her fans to do the same. Not only is Pranati the one who practices the fitness regime, there are many big names from Bollywood who also influence fans there, Jacqueline Fernandez, Katrina Kaif, Urvashi Rautela, and many more actresses are creating awareness.
    Physical activity not only increases your immunity against diseases, especially COVID-19 which tends to target people with poor immune systems, but also promotes mental peace and internal power. Pranati Rai Prakash is the perfect example of the above statement because, in a video in which she performs yoga, she does a pose called the chakrasana or also called the bridge and has shown her never back-down nature. Often, she does a shoulder stand that needs a lot of upper body strength.
    Her yoga positions were so easy but little things like these go a long way. Another essential aspect is healthy eating, so people can consume more proteins, and fibre, vitamin and mineral rich vegetables and fruits to keep even the common cold at bay. Furthermore, every inch of the house can be used to perform everyday workout exercises if only one knows how.

