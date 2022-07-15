Upset over boyfriend’s death, girl hangs self in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: Depressed over her boyfriend’s death, a 21-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging from a branch of cluster fig tree on the terrace of Saubhagya Restaurant at Ambazari Garden Thursday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Anamika Dhandare, a resident of Gopal Nagar. Anamika was found hanging from the tree branch around 1 pm. Before hanging, she cut her wrist with a blade.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Anamika was a first year student of Wainganga College of Engineering and Management, Dongargaon, Wardha Road. She was in depression after her boyfriend died on April 14. A suicide note was found in her pocket.

Ambazari Police started the probe after registering a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal procedure.

