Bawankule asks Collector, WCL to avoid loss of life, property at Bina Sangam

Advertisement

Nagpur: Senior BJP leader and MLC Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that heavy rainfall on the banks of Bina (Sangam) river in Kamptee Taluka has created a flood-like situation. The water may flood the village. He has urged the District Collector and WCL to strengthen the river bank and immediate action should be taken to prevent possible loss of life and property.

Bina village is situated at the confluence of Pench, Kanhan and Kolar rivers. The village is also affected by the open cast coal mine of WCL. In September 2019, the rehabilitation process was not completed even after the state government issued the rehabilitation order. So this village is in dangerous condition. For the past five days, rivers are flooding due to heavy rains and water is entering the villages.

Advertisement

Bawankule in a letter to the District Collector and WCL has asked them to evacuate the citizens to safer places. The village is also in danger of flooding, which could lead to heavy loss of life and property. The riverbanks need to be strengthened on the war-footing to prevent flood waters. Bawankule instructed the district collector to immediately inspect the flood situation here and also to instruct WCL to inspect it.

He also suggested taking necessary measures by deploying the NDRF team with materials. At the same time Bawankule also slammed the WCL for its inaction. In the letter to WCL, he has instructed the company to immediately send a team to inspect the spot and take action on war footing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement