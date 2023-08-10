UP man posing as Union Tourism Ministry official dupes Nagpur investors of Rs 48.85 Lakh

Nagpur: The Economic Offence Wing (EoW) of Nagpur Crime Branch has booked a man identified as Anirudh Anandkumar Hoshing for allegedly posing as the Director General of the Union Tourism Ministry and duping several investors from the Second Capital of the State for a sum of Rs 48.85 lakh.

According to police sources, the accused, Hoshing, a resident of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, reportedly lured the victims by showcasing his close contacts with top ministers from the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh Government. He also presented his alleged connections with a Bollywood celebrity to gain trust from the investors.

Reportedly, he collected around Rs 48.85 lakh from various investors, including the complainant Sunil Kuhikar, a resident of Jaitala. The police have booked accused Hoshing under Sections 409, 419, 420, 465, 468 of the IPC, read in conjunction with Subsection of MPID Act 3.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) EoW Archit Chandak has appealed to citizens to come forward and approach the EoW office if they have fallen victim to this miscreant.

