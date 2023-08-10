NRHA requests CMD, MSEDCL for implementation of industrial tariff for the certified Hotels

Tejinder Singh Renu – President of Nagpur Residential Hotels Association (NRHA) and Jasbir Singh (Micky) Arora – key hotelier and member of NRHA met Lokesh Chandra, IAS – Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), held discussion and submitted memorandum requesting implementation of industrial tariff to the Hotels who have received certificate of industrial status from the state government in accordance with their order No. TDS 2020/9/L.N.502/Tourism dt. 03.12.2020 and TDS 2020/9/L.N.502/Tourism dt. 27.08.2021

Tejinder Singh Renu informed CMD Lokesh Chandra that the hoteliers of Maharashtra are extremely thankful to the State Government and DCM Devendra Fadnavis as our very long pending demand from the Hotel sector of granting industrial status has finally been heard and granted. After following a prescribed procedure by the hotelier, Directorate of Tourism (DoT), Ministry of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra after inspection grants certificate, thus such a hotel is included and granted ‘industrial status’. Thereby this hotel is qualified to be billed for electricity consumption with industrial tariff, likewise advantages in property tax and water charges.

Jasbir Singh (Micky) Arora requested that as now a few hotels have received a certificate of ‘Industrial Status’, MSEDCL may please grant us industrial tariff from April 2021. Hoteliers have suffered very badly due to the pandemic and we are happy the State Government has favoured us to heal to some extent; but this can only happen when we start getting the benefits.

Lokesh Chandra, IAS – CMD, MSEDCL assured that he’ll go through the subject and if everything is lawfully aligned the demand of the Hoteliers will be fulfilled. He further requested that all hoteliers and industrialists pay the electricity bill on time so that the financial change progresses with positivity.

