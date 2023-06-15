UP couple held for theft at jewellery shop in Tehsil

Nagpur: Tehsil Police arrested a couple from Uttar Pradesh for stealing gold ear tops worth Rs 36,000 from Sawarkar Jewellers’ shop at Itwari.

Identified as Satish Ramswaroop Soni (45) and Ranidevi Santoshkumar Soni (50), the accused are the natives of Shuklaganj, Prem Nagar, Sikandarpur Karan Block, district Unnao, Uttar Pradesh.

Around 1.15 pm on June 10, Satish Soni and Ranidevi Soni came to Sawarkar Jewellers’ shop at Itwari, posing as customers. They asked the jewellery shop owner Uttam Vyankatesh Sawarkar (54) to show some gold earrings and ear tops. He displayed the ornaments before them. One of the two accused distracted his attention and stealthily stole gold ear tops weighing about six gramme. Later, the jewellery shop owner found the ear tops missing and lodged a complaint with the police.

On the basis of the CCTV footage, cops identified Satish and Ranidevi Soni and traced them. The accused duo was arrested on the charges under Section 380 and 34 of Indian Penal Code.

Booty worth Rs 2.9 lakh stolen from house in Kalamna:

Valuables worth Rs 2.9 lakh, including gold and silver ornaments and cash Rs 1 lakh, were stolen from the residence of Manik Suryavanshi (55) at Gauri Shankar Nagar in Kalamna.

The theft occurred between June 11 and June 12 when Suryavanshi and his wife were in Seoni (Madhya Pradesh). The burglars broke open the front door lock before laying their hands on the valuables kept in the bedroom, as per Kalamna police.

