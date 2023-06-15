MahaGenco signs three pacts for 5220 MW renewable energy projects in State

Nagpur: Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited (MSPGCL) on Wednesday signed three memorandums of understanding (MoUs) for 5220 MW renewable energy projects that would help strengthen the State’s power position.

At a programme held at Sahyadri State Guest House, Mumbai, where Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Devendra Fadnavis was present, MahaGenco signed an agreement with M/s SJVN Limited (formerly Sutlej Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited) for a renewable energy project of around 5,000 MW capacity, with MahaUrja for 120 MW solar and wind power projects. Also an MoU was signed with Mahatma Phule Agricultural University, Rahuri, for setting up a 100 MW solar power project.

Solar-harvested hydropower (pumped storage) and wind power plants with a total capacity of 5,220 MW will be set up at various locations in the State. Principal Secretary of Energy Department Abha Shukla, Secretary to Deputy Chief Minister Dr Shrikant Pardeshi, Chairman and Managing Director of MSEDCL Lokesh Chandra, Chairman and Managing Director of MahaGenco Dr P Anbalgan, Chairman and Managing Director of MahaTransco Dr Sanjeev Kumar, Vishwas Pathak, Independent Director, MSEB Holding Company, were also present on the occasion.

Dr P Anbalgan signed on behalf of MahaGenco while Geeta Kapoor, In-charge, President and Managing Director on behalf of M/s SJVN Limited. Also on behalf of Mahatma Phule Agricultural University, Rahuri, Vice Chancellor Dr Prashant Kumar Patil and on behalf of MahaUrja Director General Dr Kadambari Balkawde signed the agreement. Balasaheb Thite, Sanjay Marudkar, Abhay Harne, Rajesh Patil and other senior officers were present.

Highlights

· The projects are going to be implemented on 400 acre of land of Rahuri University with an investment of around Rs 472 crore. Rahuri Agricultural University will be provided with a 500 KW solar array to reduce the electricity bill through MahaGenco.

· 120 MW combined solar wind projects will be developed with Maha Urja, Pune, with an investment of Rs 518 crore.

· There is a big scope for construction of the hydropower project of Udanchan system in Maharashtra. About 5,000 MW of renewable energy projects will be set up through the joint venture with SJVN Limited. For this an investment of Rs 40,000 crore is expected. Altogether, 6,000 job creation will be boosted directly or indirectly through these three contracts in a phased manner.

