UP-based company to supply, run 115 electric buses in Nagpur

Nagpur: A Uttar Pradesh-based company, PMI Electro Mobility Solutions, has won the contract to supply and run 115 electric buses along with developing charging infrastructure for Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), according to reports in local media.
According to reports, at present, the NMC is operating around 320 Aapli Buses, of which around 167 are standard buses that are being replaced in phase-wise manner. While only six electric buses including five women-only are being operated now, NMC has 70-CNG fuelled buses that are currently grounded due to non-supply of the fuel.
Reports further said that the NMC had placed an order for 40 e-buses with Hyderabad-based Evey Trans Pvt Ltd. The company failed to deliver the buses despite breach of several deadlines. The midi bus to be procured from PMI costs around Rs 1.30 crore each. The Central Government through the State had sanctioned Rs 200 crore to NMC, of which the civic body has received Rs 70 crore for purchasing 115 electric buses this year. NMC will be providing Rs 45 lakh per bus to the company as subsidy.
As the civic body is grappling with shortage of funds, it invited tenders to supply and operate e-buses in the city. The UP company offered to operate the buses for NMC at a cost of Rs 54.53 per km, which will also include the capital cost of the 115 e-buses. So, NMC can run the city bus service without investing a penny, sources in the NMC’s Transport Department said.
Apart from operation of the 115 e-buses, the company will have to develop a charging station. For developing an exclusive depot, the NMC will provide its Hingna land to the company.
Tata Motors has bagged the contract to supply 15 electric buses to NMC through the Nagpur Smart and Sustainable Development Corporation Limited. It has agreed to operate the bus at a cost of Rs 49 per km. Tata Motors will operate the bus from Khapri depot where it will develop a charging station for the 15 e-buses fleet, said the sources.