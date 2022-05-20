UP-based company to supply, run 115 electric buses in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: A Uttar Pradesh-based company, PMI Electro Mobility Solutions, has won the contract to supply and run 115 electric buses along with developing charging infrastructure for Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), according to reports in local media.

According to reports, at present, the NMC is operating around 320 Aapli Buses, of which around 167 are standard buses that are being replaced in phase-wise manner. While only six electric buses including five women-only are being operated now, NMC has 70-CNG fuelled buses that are currently grounded due to non-supply of the fuel.