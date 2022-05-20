Sitabuldi cops solve 12 cases of vehicle thefts, seize 12 two-wheelers

Nagpur: Sitabuldi Police detected 12 cases of thefts by putting behind a thief and recovered 12 stolen two-wheelers from his possession collectively worth Rs 4.80 lakh.
Identified as Rishabh alias Lalu Shyam Asopa (28), the accused is a resident of Khandwani Town, Wathoda.
The accused had stolen two-wheelers from Sitabuldi, Jaripatka, Lakadganj, Nandanvan, Kotwali, Tehsil, Sonegaon, Hudkeshwar and Ganeshpeth police jurisdictions. Cops have recovered 12 stolen two-wheelers including four Activa mopeds, one Passion bike, one Shine bike and 6 Dio mopeds collectively worth Rs 4.80 lakh.
The arrest was made by Senior PI Amol Kachore, API Santosh Kadam, PSI Kailas Magar, constable Jaipal Rathod, NPCs Pravin Wakode, Sandeep Bhokre, Sepoys Shatrughna Mudhe, Prashant Bhoyar, Raman Khaire, Woman Sepoy Pradnya Chandpurkar under the guidance of Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar, Joint CP Ashawati Dorje, Addl CP Navinchandra Reddy, DCP Zone 2 Dr Sandeep Pakhale and ACP Dr Nilesh Palve.