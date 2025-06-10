Unseen killer: Over 6,700 electrocuted in last 5 years in Maharashtra!!

An average of four people and four animals have been electrocuted every day in the State, reveals data

Nagpur: Startling new data from the Chief Electrical Inspector’s office reveals a grim reality: An average of four people and four animals have been electrocuted every day in Maharashtra over the past five years. These alarming figures, released just as the monsoon season amplifies risks around exposed electrical infrastructure, paint a troubling picture of safety preparedness across the state.

From the financial year 2019-20 to 2023-24, a staggering 6,717 human lives were lost due to electrocution, while another 2,965 individuals suffered injuries or permanent disabilities. During the same period, 6,414 animals met a similar tragic end. The data further highlights a concerning trend of electrical safety failures, with 15,066 fire accidents linked to electrical infrastructure or equipment reported within the five-year span.

A persistent peril: Rising fatalities

The annual breakdown of human fatalities shows a consistent and high toll:

• 2019-20: 1,390 deaths

• 2020-21: 1,398 deaths

• 2021-22: 1,266 deaths

• 2022-23: 1,279 deaths

• 2023-24: 1,384 deaths

While the highest number of animal fatalities was recorded in 2019-20, there has been a slight decreasing trend since then. However, the overall numbers remain a significant cause for concern for officials at the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL).

MSEDCL’s “Zero Accidents” vision faces hard reality

The gravity of electrical accidents is well recognized by MSEDCL. During their recent 20th-anniversary celebrations, the company emphasized a theme of ‘Zero accidents in MSEDCL, zero accidents in Maharashtra,’ underscoring their commitment to safety.

According to MSEDCL sources, every electrocution incident triggers an investigation by the Electrical Inspector. “The Inspector determines the cause of the incident and assigns responsibility,” an MSEDCL official stated. “Their report is crucial for deciding compensation.”

The official also revealed that MSEDCL staff frequently face electrocution risks in the line of duty. “There’s a provision for compensation for our employees, and their family members are offered jobs on compassionate grounds if they die or are disabled,” the official explained, adding that “compensation for citizens killed in electrical accidents varies case by case.”

MSEDCL officials clarified that their responsibility extends to bringing electricity to transformers and up to electric meters. “Most incidents at homes and private establishments occur due to faulty lines or inadequate electrical safety measures,” the official noted. “We urge customers to use proper safeguards in their homes.”

With the monsoon season imminent, MSEDCL has issued a strong appeal to citizens: exercise extreme caution around electrical infrastructure, including transformers and cables. This warning is particularly critical given that only 7% of MSEDCL’s total cable network in the district is underground. In many older areas, overhead electric cables and poles are dangerously close to homes and shops, increasing the risk of accidents during adverse weather.

The alarming statistics serve as a stark reminder of the urgent need for enhanced electrical safety measures and public awareness campaigns to prevent further tragedies as Maharashtra braces for the monsoons.

