Unseasonal rain persists in Nagpur, mercury dips

Nagpur: The unprecedented rain and cloudy weather from Thursday morning brought down the day temperature of the Second Capital of the State.

The cloudy sky that prevailed through-out the day and sudden rain occurred for half an hour around 2pm on Wednesday persisted on Thursday. Water-loggingoncityroads was also observed at some places due to the rains. The sudden rain restricted the traffic movement for a while.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted cloudy weather till February 19. Low level moisture incursion is causing cloudy weather and it is happening due to a weather disturbance over Central India.

The Western Disturbance is a trough in middle and upper tropospheric westerlies with its axis at 5.8 km above mean sea level.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature for next few days will reduce and the minimum temperature will increase due to the weather disturbance inVidarbha.