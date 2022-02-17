“Relaxations Soon”, assures Nagpur Collector

Nagpur: District Collector R Vimala on Wednesday indicated that all restrictions in the district would be lifted soon. Decision regarding this would be made shortly.

As per government norms relaxations can’t be given in cities where percentage of double vaccination is less than 70%. Nagpur this figure has crossed 70%. Not only this the number of Covid cases have gone down.

The district administration had sent a proposal to lift restrictions to secretary of disaster management department but no decision was taken on it.

Sources, however said a positive decision was expected soon.

Notably, the Centre has asked all the states to review and do away with additional Covid-19-related restrictions after considering the trend in new and active cases, and the positivity rate.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a letter to the state chief secretaries that while effectively managing the public health challenge of Covid-19, it was equally important that movement of people and economic activities should not be hampered by additional restrictions imposed at the state level.