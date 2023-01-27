Unprecedented Response as Nagpurians Travel by Metro

Advertisement

NAGPUR: Maha Metro almost reached the 2 lakh mark on Republic Day – 26th January. Various programs were also organized on the occasion of 74th Republic Day. The people of Nagpur responded enthusiastically to all these programs and traveled by metro. The total number of passengers who travelled by Metro throughout the day stood at 1,96,165. It may be recalled that Maha Metro had created an all-time record when 2.20 lakh commuters had rode Metro on the New Year Day. Thus the figures on Republic Day were second highest in the Nagpur Metro’s history.

On the occasion of Republic Day, Maha Metro Nagpur had organized a series of events. Demonstrations of Yog were given in the morning at Zero Mile Freedom Park, followed by a musical program of patriotic songs by Swargandh Sanstha in the evening.

Apart from this, a blood donation camp was conducted at Sitabuldi Metro Station from 8 am to 8 pm. In the afternoon flash mob was presented by the youth on behalf of ‘Swaramadhur’ organization.

To celebrate this day, metro stations were illuminated and rangoli was drawn. The metro trains were running full capacity. After the last round, the passenger count for the day was 1,96,165.

Republic Day celebrations held at Metro Bhavan:

New challenges pave the way for progress. Once a milestone is reached, preparations for the next goal begin immediately. Maha Metro is working on these lines. Team work works wonders said Maha Metro MD Dr Brijesh Dixit and added that team spirit and team spirit works wonders and helps in achieving major goals.

Dr Dixit was speaking at the flag hoisting program ceremony at Metro Bhavan on the occasion of 74th Republic Day. Maha Metro has worked hard to earn respectable ridership and trust of passengers. It is a matter of satisfaction that the work of Nagpur Metro is being appreciated everywhere. The fact that Maha Metro projects were selected for Guinness World Records, Asia and India Book of Records.

Wishing all the employees on Republic Day, he also said that such programs like this give new motivation. Senior officers and employees of Maha Metro attended the program.

