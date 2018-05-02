Unpaid dues against MLA: As Mate clears pending bills, Kolte blames his mental health for issuing warning

Nagpur: As the pending dues got clear on Wednesday, Mandar Kolte, an owner of private advertisement took back his allegations against MLA Mohan Mate and clarified that it was due to financial scarcity and mental trauma; he wrote a letter holding the MLA responsible if any misfortune occurred with his family.

Kolte on Monday had warned Mate to pay for the advertisements he had put; otherwise he would commit suicide along with his mother and father, and the only person to be held responsible would be him. However, after receiving Rs 4,00,00 cash on Wednesday, Kolte has clarified that out of Rs 9,88,000 that he had mentioned in the message, Mate had already paid Rs 5,38,000 and the MLA also cleared his outstanding amount.

Kolte on Monday had sent a message to the BJP MLA Mohan Mate, that at his behest, he had put an advertisement on the occasion of the late Gopinath Munde’s birthday (12 December), MLA’s birthday (28 December) and Nitin Gadkari’s birthday (27 May). While the victim has been getting advertisements for 9 years, MLA Mate owes the agency Rs. 9,88,000. However, Mate has not paid a single rupee till March 1, 2021.

Tired of constant false assurances, the victim has warned MLA that if he does not receive that payment by Saturday, he will commit suicide along with his parents. In the meantime, if anything happens to his family, MLA Mate will be responsible for it, reads the message.

The director of the advertising agency had also texted Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis, State BJP President Chandrakant Patil, City BJP President Praveen Datke, MLA Krishna Khopde, MLA Girish Vyas, MLA Vikas Kumbhare, MLA Vikas Thackeray, MLC Abhijit Wanjari, Commissioner of Police, Nagpur City and Police Inspector of Bajaj Nagar Police Station in this regards.

Following which Nagpur Today also published the news.