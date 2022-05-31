Unmarried couple, six others booked for selling new born girl for Rs 3 lakh in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Anti-human Trafficking Cell of Nagpur Crime Branch has booked eight persons, including a Nandanvan-based doctor and an un-married couple allegedly for selling their new born baby girl for Rs 3 lakh.
The names of the accused were given as Cinderella alias Neha Mohansingh Sehgal (21), a resident of Kashmiri Gali, Dr Ambedkar Marg in Pachpaoli and Mukul Suresh Wasnik (22), a resident of Borkar Layout, Nirmal Colony in Jaripatka, Dr Kalyani David Thomas, a resident of Hivari Nagar, in Nandanvan, Hivanka alias Varsha Fattulaal Meshram (52), a resident of Lashkaribagh, Ratna Dharmendra Bhaldhare (33), a resident of Zade Chowk, Itwari, Bipin Siddharth Ukey (34), a resident of Khadgaon Road, Seema Tulsidas Pitroda (48), a resident of Minimata Nagar, Amol alias Jyotipal Siddharth Rangari (33), a resident of Bansinagar, Pardi, Mangala Mohan Tambe (53), a resident of Kamal Chowk under relevant Sections of the IPC and Human Trafficking Prevention Act.
According to police sources, the accused couple, Sehgal and Wasnik were in relationship. The duo had consensual sexual intercourse. Following which Sehgal got pregnant. The duo then, with the help of other accused, approached Dr Thomas who made arrangements of Sehgal’s delivery. Sehgal gave birth to health baby girl. However, Sehgal and Wasnik couldn’t keep the girl. That’s when they decided to sell the infant. Following which other accused were roped in to the conspiracy of selling the baby girl for Rs 3 lakh.
During the same, the Anti-human Trafficking Cell of Nagpur Crime Branch received a tip-off that one Meshram is willing to sell a new born girl for Rs 3 lakh. Cops, subsequently, arranged the dummy costumer who approached Meshram with the money. Meshram and other accused fought red handed on this occasion. During the interrogation, they give away the names of Dr Thomas and accused couple to the cops.
