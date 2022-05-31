Unmarried couple, six others booked for selling new born girl for Rs 3 lakh in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Anti-human Trafficking Cell of Nagpur Crime Branch has booked eight persons, including a Nandanvan-based doctor and an un-married couple allegedly for selling their new born baby girl for Rs 3 lakh.

The names of the accused were given as Cinderella alias Neha Mohansingh Sehgal (21), a resident of Kashmiri Gali, Dr Ambedkar Marg in Pachpaoli and Mukul Suresh Wasnik (22), a resident of Borkar Layout, Nirmal Colony in Jaripatka, Dr Kalyani David Thomas, a resident of Hivari Nagar, in Nandanvan, Hivanka alias Varsha Fattulaal Meshram (52), a resident of Lashkaribagh, Ratna Dharmendra Bhaldhare (33), a resident of Zade Chowk, Itwari, Bipin Siddharth Ukey (34), a resident of Khadgaon Road, Seema Tulsidas Pitroda (48), a resident of Minimata Nagar, Amol alias Jyotipal Siddharth Rangari (33), a resident of Bansinagar, Pardi, Mangala Mohan Tambe (53), a resident of Kamal Chowk under relevant Sections of the IPC and Human Trafficking Prevention Act.