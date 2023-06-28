Unlocking the Power of the OneCard Credit Card: How to Get a Free OneCard & Earn Reward Points

In this digital age, credit cards have become essential for our day-to-day finances, providing ease, security, and rewards for spending. It’s even more intriguing because you can get it for free and can earn enticing rewards.

The OneCard credit card is a digital-first credit card that provides customers with a seamless and personalised experience. It is a metal credit card with a contemporary design and contactless payment technology. One of the unique features of OneCard credit card is the availability of a virtual credit card that can be used for online transactions, with an added layer of protection.

This post will cover how to get OneCard Credit Card for free and maximise your rewards potential.

Benefits of Using OneCard Credit Card

With the OneCard credit card, you can avail various benefits, including:

Instant Points Issuance:

Unlike traditional credit cards where reward points take time to reflect, OneCard Credit Card’s OneRewards program offers instant points issuance. Cardholders can see their earned points immediately in the OneCard app, ensuring transparency and real-time tracking of their rewards. With one reward point credited for every Rs 50 spent, cardholders can quickly accumulate points and enjoy the benefits.

Rewards on All Spends:

OneRewards sets itself apart by offering rewards on all categories of spends, including essential expenses such as fuel, insurance, and utility payments. Unlike many credit cards that exclude these categories, OneCard Credit Card ensures cardholders are rewarded for their everyday expenditures. This comprehensive rewards program eliminates the need for multiple credit cards and simplifies the earning process.

5X Rewards on Top 2 Categories:

OneCard Credit Card takes rewards to the next level by providing 5X rewards on the cardholder’s top two spending categories each month. This feature eliminates the hassle of managing multiple credit cards for specific categories and maximises the earning potential. Whether it’s entertainment, shopping, or travel, cardholders can enjoy enhanced rewards on their preferred spending areas.

Fractional Points and Unlimited Validity:

OneCard Credit Card believes in providing value for every rupee spent. With fractional points, even small transactions contribute to the accumulation of rewards. Every transaction counts, ensuring cardholders earn points for every purchase. Additionally, OneRewards offers unlimited points with lifetime validity, eliminating the frustration of expiring rewards. Cardholders can save their points and redeem them at their convenience.

Slick In-App Points Redemption:

The OneRewards program offers a user-friendly and hassle-free redemption process. Cardholders can easily redeem their accumulated points through the OneCard app, using them to offset existing transactions or as cash towards their outstanding OneCard bill. The process is simple, fast, and transparent, allowing for seamless management of rewards.

Zero Rewards Redemption Fee:

Unlike some other credit cards, OneCard Credit Card does not charge any redemption fee for using or redeeming reward points. Cardholders can enjoy the full benefit of their hard-earned points without incurring any additional costs. This commitment to keeping the redemption process free reinforces OneCard’s customer-centric approach.

How to Apply for a Free OneCard Credit Card

Obtaining a OneCard Credit Card with no upfront costs is quite simple. Here’s a step-by-step guide to obtaining this card for free:

1. Get the OneCard App:

Download the OneCard App for iOS or Android from the Play Store or App Store.

2. Register and finish the KYC process:

Create an account on the app, fill in the basic details and complete the Know Your Customer (KYC) process, which includes the verification of identity and address.

3. Await Approval:

Your application will be reviewed by the OneCard team, and if approved, your virtual credit card will be available in a few minutes. However, your physical card will be delivered to your registered address in a few days time.

4. Activate and Personalise:

After receiving your OneCard Credit Card, activate it via app and customise your PIN.

Eligibility for the OneCard Credit Card and the Application Process

To qualify for OneCard credit card, you must meet the following requirements:

You must be an Indian citizen.

You must be 18 years of age or older.

You must possess a PAN Card.

You must have a valid address proof and proof of residence.

OneCard Credit Card vs Other Rewards Credit Cards in India

Feature OneCard Credit Card Other Rewards Credit Cards Rewards Program Reward points on all transactions and 5X rewards on top 2 categories Varies from bank to bank Redemption Options Redeem points for flights, hotels, shopping or any other transaction Redeem points for flights, hotels, and shopping Annual Fee No annual fee Varies depending on the card issuer EMI Options Convert high-value purchases into EMIs using the app Varies depending on the card issuer Contactless Payments Supports contactless payments Supports contactless payments Mobile App User-friendly mobile app Varies depending on the card issuer

Maximising Rewards Potential

Consider the following techniques to make the most of your OneCard Credit Card rewards:

a. Strategic Spending:

Use your card for everyday spending and larger purchases to collect reward points quickly. Keep track of your spending and stick to your budget. Use the latest feature, called Spends Planner, to create a monthly budget.

b. 5X Reward Points Across Top Two Categories:

Keep an eye out for the top two spending categories for each month. With OneCard, users can take advantage of the 5X reward points across the top two spending categories. The extra rewards are credited after the month ends.

Conclusion

OneCard is India’s foremost metal credit card with distinctive features and a rewards program that works according to your top spends. It is a good option for people who frequently travel or shop online and wish to earn more reward points.

The OneCard credit card is also worth considering because it offers contactless payment technology and is a great option if you’re seeking the best rewards credit card in India.

