Injection scam at AIIMS Nagpur: Silence by public representatives raises many eyebrows!

Nagpur: An injection procurement scandal has recently surfaced at the prestigious AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) in Nagpur, raising serious concerns among the public. Despite widespread public outrage and demands for accountability, the local people’s representatives have maintained a surprising silence on the issue.

The scandal came to light when three patients reported their experience of being instructed to purchase injections for an MRI scan, only to find out that one injection was administered while the remaining two were returned to the shop for resale. The injections were subsequently discovered to have been repurchased through a broker, indicating a systematic scheme to profit from unsuspecting patients.

The injection procurement scam unfolded when three patients visited AIIMS Nagpur for MRI scans. They were directed to purchase one injection each and bring them to the hospital. Shockingly, only one injection was administered to the three patients, while the remaining two were returned to the shop to be resold. Investigations later revealed that the culprits involved were profiting by ordering contrast injections from every patient undergoing an ‘MRI’ examination at AIIMS and returning the unused injections to the respective shops.

The silence maintained by the people’s representatives in Nagpur regarding this scandal has raised numerous eyebrows. Typically, public representatives and social organizations are quick to protest any inconvenience faced by patients in government hospitals. However, despite widespread anger among the citizens of Nagpur after the revelation of the AIIMS scandal, not a single public representative has demanded answers from the AIIMS administration regarding this issue. This has led to questions about the potential involvement of these representatives in the exploitation of the underprivileged at AIIMS.

As of Wednesday afternoon, it has been reported that the AIIMS administration has not initiated any inquiry into the injection procurement scam. This lack of action has further fuelled suspicions regarding the complicity of the administration in the scandal. Attempts to contact AIIMS Director Dr. Hanumantha Rao, Deputy Director (Administration) Vijayakumar Nayak, and the Medical Superintendent’s office for comments or clarification on the matter have proven unsuccessful, as they have not responded.

Senior Police Inspector Baliram Pardeshi of Sonegaon Police Station confirmed that a case has been registered against the culprits involved in the injection procurement scam at AIIMS Nagpur. He assured that appropriate action is being taken to address the issue, indicating that law enforcement is committed to uncovering the truth and bringing the guilty parties to justice.

The injection procurement scam at AIIMS Nagpur has not only exposed the exploitation of vulnerable patients but also highlighted the disconcerting silence of the local people’s representatives. The lack of response from the AIIMS administration has further fuelled suspicions of potential involvement or negligence. The law enforcement authorities have taken note of the matter and are pursuing appropriate action. It remains crucial for the public representatives and AIIMS administration to address these concerns promptly and transparently to restore public trust and ensure the provision of quality healthcare services to all citizens.

