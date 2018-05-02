Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Unlock5: Cinemas Permitted With 50% Seating, States To Decide On Schools

    New Delhi: Schools and colleges will be allowed to reopen from October 15, the Centre said today, announcing the next phase of lifting of coronavirus-related restrictions.

    The final call, however, has been left to the states and the institutions involved. Online classes will also be allowed parallelly, the Centre has said.

    The government has also said cinema halls, multiplexes, exhibition halls and entertainment parks will be allowed to re-open but with restriction on numbers.



