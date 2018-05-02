Unlock 4.0: What to expect from September 1

Unlock 4.0, the fourth phase of opening of the economy after coronavirus lockdown, will start from September 1.

Officials have said Unlock 4 guidelines, which will be announced later this week, only mention the activities which will be prohibited while the rest can resume.

Here is a look at what will change during Unlock 4.0:

The Centre is likely to allow resumption of metro services, which were halted since March 22, in Delhi and the NCR from September 1. Contactless ticketing system will be put in place and passengers will not be allowed to use tokens anymore.

Flouting Covid-19 norms such as not wearing a mask, sitting on seats meant to be left vacant in order to maintain social distancing and spitting or littering on the station premises will attract hefty fines.

Schools and colleges will remain to be shut, while bars will be allowed to serve liquor over the counter for takeaways.

Cinema halls will also remain shut as it wont be feasible to run shows with only 25-30% capacity due to physical distancing norms.

Local trains in Mumbai will not resume in this phase. Mumbai police has also warned motorists that they will impound vehicles if they cannot show a valid reason for being out.