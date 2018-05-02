Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Mon, Jun 29th, 2020

    Unlock 2: Schools, malls to remain shut till July 31

    The home ministry has issued guidelines for ‘Unlock 2’ phase across country between July 1 and July 31.

    As per the guidelines, schools, colleges will remain closed till July 31. Online/distance learning will be permitted and shall be encouraged.

    The advisory says that the lockdown shall continue to remain in force in containment zones till July 31.

    In containment zones, only essential activities to be allowed.

    Night curfew timings have been relaxed from 10 pm to 5 am.

