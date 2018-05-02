Jeevan Raksha felicitates Nagpur Police Commissioner

Nagpur: Jeevan Raksha SAFETY, First-Aid and Resuscitation Training Institute felicitated Dr. Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay, Commissioner of Police Nagpur for his Commendable work in this Pandemic Corona.

Dr. Shyam Laddha, Director Jeevan Raksha and Stalwarts Dr. Shrikant Andhare, Dr. Dhananjay Kane, Dr. Mangala Ghisad and Dr. Sudhir Mangrulkar met Dr. Upadhyay in his office with bouquet of roses.

By following the social distancing norm, there was a fruitful discussion between the core team of eminent medical professionals on the burning issue of Corona, Dr. Upadhyay said that my team and myself are working 24 x 7 for last 90 days to control the situation and we are successful to large extent. He further said that, first time in his 30 year long carrier he’s experiencing such a hectic work, we as a team are working continuously but it is possible only because of tremendous positive response from Nagpur public. Nagpurians cooperated very nicely and were very supportive towards the police officials as they supplied snacks, tea and meals on their duty points, this way Police Commissioner extends his gratitude and sincere thanks to Nagpur public.

Dr. Shyam Laddha said Hospitals, Nagpur Municipal Corporation and other agencies doing their work and getting good success rate without interferences or facing any hurdle is only because of law and order maintained by Nagpur Police under the leadership of Dr. Bhushankumar Upadhyay. Dr. Mangala Ghisad said we are safe because of the police working tirelessly since the day one of lock down.

Dr. Shrikant Andhare and Dr. Dhananjay Kane extends sincere thanks on the behalf of Jeevan Raksha Charitable Trust for the sincere hard work and devotion of Police to protect Nagpur public from Pandemic Corona.