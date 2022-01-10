Unknown Covid variant found in Patna

— 32 samples were tested for coronavirus variant in the genomic sequencing lab, out of which 27 samples have tested positive for Omicron, four for Delta, and one for an unknown variant of the virus: Director, Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna.

— Around 1000 personnel of Delhi Police have contracted COVID-19 since January 1, 2022. All are in home quarantined and are recovering well: Delhi Police.

— Haryana Govt shuts down all schools and colleges till January 26, online classes to continue, says CM ML Khattar.

— Kerala’s Omicron case tally reaches 345 with 17 fresh cases reported in the state today.

— Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announces night curfew from 11pm to 5am to be imposed in the State, in view of rising COVID19 cases: Chief Minister’s Office.

— 146 new Omicron cases have been confirmed today taking the overall tally in Karnataka to 479: State Health minister Dr Sudhakar K