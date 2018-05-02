Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Universities should not function like assembly line production unit: CJI Bobde

    Chief Justice of India Bobde Sharad Arvind Bobde on Saturday said that universities should not only be about brick and mortar and must not function as an assembly line production unit.

    “Universities are not about brick and mortar only. Certainly, universities are not supposed to function like an assembly line production unit,” said CJI Bobde.

    CJI Bobde was addressing students at a convocation function at Nagpur University in Mahrashtra.

    The Chief Justice of India further added that the idea of a university reflects what we want to achieve as a society.

