Unique move: NMC keeps chemical-filled bottles to keep stray dogs away from saplings planted on road dividers

Nagpur: As the stray dog menace leaves the citizens on their toes, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has adopted a unique was to keep the stray animals away from the tree saplings planted on road dividers in Nagpur city. The civic body has placed red-coloured chemical-filled bottles along the saplings.

