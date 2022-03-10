Assembly Election Results 2022 LIVE

UP Election Result 2022: BJP takes lead in Agra Cantt.

UP Election Result 2022: SP takes lead in Rampur in early trends, counting underway.

UP Election Result 2022: Nishad Party leads in Khadda seat.

UP Election Result 2022: BJP takes lead in Sardhana, Saharanpur. SP makes gains in Amroha. Counting of votes underway.

UP Election Result 2022: SP takes early lead in Etawah.

UP Election Result 2022: BJP leads in Kairana.

Goa Election Result 2022: BJP takes lead in early trends. Counting of postal ballots underway.

UP Election Result 2022: BJP leads in Lucknow Cantt. Counting underway

Uttarakhand Election Result: Congress leads in Vikasnagar. Counting underway

UP Election Result 2022: BJP leads in Hastinapur West. Counting of postal ballots underway

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: In Uttarakhand and Punjab, Congress takes lead in early trends.

Election Result 2022: EVM vote count to begin at 8:30 AM.

UP Election Result 2022: BJP takes lead in early trends. Counting underway.

Election Result 2022: As counting of votes begin across 5 states, CEC Sushil Chandra informed,”There is a standard operating procedure under which we conduct the counting. Authorised polling agents of the political parties are allowed to come inside the counting centre.”