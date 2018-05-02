Unique Mathematics Competition at Dayanand Arya Kanya Vidyalaya

On Thursday, 25 March, a unique Mathematics Competition was organized by Bharatiya Gyan Manch at Dayanand Arya Kanya Vidyalaya, Jaripatka, Nagpur. About two-hundred girls from fifth to tenth class participated in this competition. In view of the current lockdown, the contest was conducted online on Zoom. Mathematical equations were given to the students to solve. The objective was to balance the equations. All the students enjoyed the competition.

On this occasion, Supriya Pawar, a student of seventh grade, showed the weaving and embroidery made by herself using crochet, and her painting, all of her works using the mathematical principle of ‘reflection symmetry’. Supriya’s painting, which followed mathematical bipartite symmetry, could be divided into symmetrical parts on either side of a unique surface. Like the isosceles triangle, the painting of this student was made symmetrically on both sides of the vertical axis, making the picture shapely. Two other students demonstrated excellence in mathematical art – Hershika Yelkar presented her geometric painting on terracotta pots, and Rashi Kapase showed her semihemispherical bowl made with only matchsticks.

The first prize in the competition was received by Yoganshi Jambhulkar, a student of class VI. In second place were Shalu Kanoje of class X and Deepika Patle of class VIII. Third place was secured by Khushboo Patel of class IX.

Principal Tejinder Oberoi congratulated the winners. Mehak Advani coordinated the program. Secretary Rajesh Lalwani encouraged the girl students. The program was organized and conducted by Bharat Khushalani.